Left Menu

Junior and senior doctors in England to take joint strike action for first time

Junior and senior doctors in England plan to take joint strike action for the first time, the British Medical Association (BMA) union said on Thursday, threatening further disruption to the state-run health service in a long-running dispute over pay. The BMA, which represents nearly 200,000 doctors in Britain, said junior doctors in England and their senior counterparts, known as consultants, would hold four days of combined walkouts - on Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2023 21:41 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 21:41 IST
Junior and senior doctors in England to take joint strike action for first time

Junior and senior doctors in England plan to take joint strike action for the first time, the British Medical Association (BMA) union said on Thursday, threatening further disruption to the state-run health service in a long-running dispute over pay.

The BMA, which represents nearly 200,000 doctors in Britain, said junior doctors in England and their senior counterparts, known as consultants, would hold four days of combined walkouts - on Sept. 20 and Oct. 2-4. Junior doctors have staged 19 days of strikes so far this year, while consultants have walked out on four, resulting in tens of thousands of cancelled appointments in the National Health Service (NHS).

In July, junior doctors were awarded a 6% pay rise and 1,250 pound ($1,583) consolidated increase as part of a broader round of public sector pay awards for 2023/24, but the union has said doctors are still facing a pay cut in real terms. "Never before have NHS consultants and junior doctors been forced to strike together for days on end, but that is where we have been brought by this government," BMA consultants committee chair Vishal Sharma said.

"They must act to address our pay erosion, so that the NHS is able to train the doctors that we currently have, and to ensure that we have enough consultants to train the senior doctors of the future." The BMA also said junior doctors had backed continuing industrial action, with about 98% of those who took part in a fresh ballot voting in favour of renewing their strike mandate for another six months.

($1 = 0.7898 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOREX-Euro falls as ECB hike bets take hit on inflation, policymaker comments

FOREX-Euro falls as ECB hike bets take hit on inflation, policymaker comment...

 Global
2
SpaceX preps for back-to-back Falcon 9 launches on Thursday

SpaceX preps for back-to-back Falcon 9 launches on Thursday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Bhutan seeks to balance economy and environment with tourist tax

FEATURE-Bhutan seeks to balance economy and environment with tourist tax

 Global
4
The Transformation of Gaming Realms: Tracing the Journey and Influence of WoW on Video Game Sphere

The Transformation of Gaming Realms: Tracing the Journey and Influence of Wo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023