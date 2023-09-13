Left Menu

StartupTN to launch with a reality TV show to aid budding entrepreneurs

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-09-2023 17:58 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 17:06 IST
Seeking to serve budding entrepreneurs in the state, the Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (StartupTN) backed by the government will soon launch a reality show 'Startup Thamizha'.

The reality show would be instrumental in bridging the gap between startups and investors while creating awareness about Startups present across the state.

''StartupTN conceptualised 'Startup Thamizha' as a television reality show with the primary aim of sensitising startup founders and aspirants by showcasing Startups, pitching their innovations before global investors,'' a press release said on Wednesday.

The reality show would play an vital role in creating awareness of how entrepreneurs and innovators could make a big dream come true.

Startup Thamizha is aimed at bringing about a cultural change in the minds of innovators and turning them into employers and encourage them to take risks, the release said.

The show would also throw light on the new-age investment opportunities available for potential investors, it added.

