Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; WHO chief pushes China for ‘full access’ to determine COVID’s origins - FT

US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy

(This Sept. 15 story has been corrected show that momelotinib is approved for patients regardless of prior myelofibrosis therapy, not just for patients previously treated with JAK inhibitors, in paragraph 3) British drugmaker GSK Plc said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved its oral therapy to treat anemia in patients with a type of bone marrow cancer called myelofibrosis.

WHO chief pushes China for ‘full access’ to determine COVID’s origins - FT

The chief of the World Health Organization urged Beijing to offer more information on the origins of COVID-19 and is ready to send a second team to probe the matter, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. "We're pressing China to give full access, and we are asking countries to raise it during their bilateral meetings — to urge Beijing to co-operate," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the newspaper.

