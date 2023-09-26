Health News Roundup: Ionis Pharma's genetic disorder drug succeeds in late-stage study; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Ionis Pharma's genetic disorder drug succeeds in late-stage study

Ionis Pharmaceuticals said on Tuesday its experimental drug met the main goal of reducing the level of a type of fat in a late-stage trial testing it as a treatment for a rare genetic disorder. The genetic disorder, known as familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS), affects fat metabolism and is characterized by extremely high levels of triglyceride — the most common type of fat in the body.

Immunovant shares surge after antibody treatment succeeds in early-stage study

Shares of Immunovant surged over 60% in premarket trading on Tuesday, after the drug developer said its antibody treatment succeeded in an early-stage trial. Immunovant's experimental drug reduced the levels of IgG, or immunoglobulin antibodies, that cause inflammation and disease.

Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk said on Monday it would collaborate with U.S. tech firm Valo Health to discover and develop new treatments for cardiometabolic diseases using human data and artificial intelligence. Novo Nordisk said in a statement it will use Valo's platform and Valo will receive an upfront payment and a potential near-term milestone payment of $60 million.

Novartis confirms Sandoz spin-off for October 4, 2023

Novartis on Monday confirmed its plans for a 100% spin-off of the Sandoz business on Oct. 4 after shareholders gave their approval earlier this month. Novartis also said key regulatory approvals have been obtained, including the approval by SIX Exchange Regulation for the listing of the Sandoz shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

EU in talks with Moderna over new COVID vaccine deal - FT

The European Union is in talks with Moderna over a new procurement deal for the company's COVID-19 vaccines amid concerns over a rise in infections in the region, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the matter. The company supplied its COVID vaccines to the EU during the pandemic, but the contract for its Omicron-adjusted vaccines ended in August last year and was not renewed.

Pakistan probes distributors of Roche cancer drug after patients go blind

Pakistan said on Monday it was investigating two local distributors of Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche's Avastin cancer drug after 12 diabetic patients injected with the drug went blind. The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) said the health authorities in Punjab, the most populous province, had launched the investigation into local use of the drug Avastin, which is licensed for use in Pakistan.

Cough syrup deaths overseas prompt US crackdown on toxic testing

The U.S. FDA is cracking down on lax testing practices by dozens of makers of healthcare products following hundreds of deaths overseas from contaminated cough syrups, a Reuters review of regulatory alerts found. The Food and Drug Administration has reprimanded at least 28 companies this year, saying they failed to prove sufficient testing of ingredients used in over-the-counter drugs and consumer products for the toxins ethylene glycol (EG) and diethylene glycol (DEG), according to a Reuters analysis of agency import alerts and warning letters to manufacturers.

Japan approves Alzheimer's treatment Leqembi by Eisai and Biogen

Japan's Eisai said on Monday its Alzheimer's treatment developed with Biogen, Leqembi, was approved by the country's health ministry, making it the second nation after the United States to clear its use. It can now be used in Japan as a treatment for slowing progression of mild cognitive impairment and mild dementia due to Alzheimer's disease.

Exclusive-Edwards Lifesciences targeted in EU antitrust raid last week - sources

Edwards Lifesciences was raided by EU antitrust regulators at one of its facilities in an EU country a week ago, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences' shares dipped after the Reuters story, falling 2.5% in pre-market trade.

Scynexis to recall GSK-partnered antifungal on cross contamination risk

Scynexis said on Monday it would voluntarily recall its antifungal pill, which it has licensed to GSK, due to risk of cross-contamination with a potential allergy-inducing compound, sending the drugmaker's shares tumbling over 30%. The drugmaker said it became aware substances used to make drugs that contain beta-lactam are manufactured using equipment also used to make its treatment, called Brexafemme.

(With inputs from agencies.)