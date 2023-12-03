Left Menu

One should do something good for society: Jharkhand Governor

Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan said life will be meaningful only when we live not only for ourselves but do something good for society.When we have taken birth on this earth, death is also an eternal truth but we must understand what responsibility we should have between our birth and death.

''When we have taken birth on this earth, death is also an eternal truth but we must understand what responsibility we should have between our birth and death. Our life will be meaningful only when we deliver something good for the society instead of living for self,'' the governor said while taking part in a health camp organized by an NGO in Baharagora, about 90 km from here, in East Singhbhum district on Saturday.

''We Indians are aware that 'philanthropy' is the biggest religion. Based on this concept, our scientists had developed the vaccine Covid not only for our country but our Prime Minister had provided it to other countries free of cost.'' Radhakrishnan said the Ayushman Bharat scheme launched by the Prime Minister from Jharkhand has benefitted around 10 crore people in the country.

Health is wealth, the governor said while suggesting people to have regular health check-ups.

Health camps would not only diagnose diseases but also create awareness about healthcare among the masses, he added.

