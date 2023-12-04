Delhi mayor orders suspension of Hindu Rao hospital's medical superintendent

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Monday ordered the suspension of the medical superintendent of MCD's Hindu Rao Hospital over alleged infrastructural lapses, officials said. There was no immediate response from the medical superintendent over the allegations. According to an MCD official, the suspension order came after the mayor paid a surprise visit to the hospital on Monday and found several infrastructural gaps such as dark corners and corridors, lack of basic hygiene, piles of garbage, and dark and dirty toilets.

The mayor has instructed senior officers of the health department to ensure that the infrastructural lapses are resolved at the earliest possible, the official said. She will soon visit the hospital again to check the status of the actions taken on her instructions, he added.

