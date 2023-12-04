Left Menu

Over 1,400 HIV positive patients died in 25 years in J-K: officials

Over 1,400 patients have died of human immunodeficiency virus HIV in Jammu and Kashmir over the past 25 years, officials said on Monday. Due to strenuous effects towards case detection, the testing capacities in the entire Union Territory have increased manifold, owing to which the number of tests conducted has tripled between the financial years 2020-21 and 2022-23, the officials said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-12-2023 22:32 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 22:32 IST
Over 1,400 patients have died of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in Jammu and Kashmir over the past 25 years, officials said on Monday. The prevalence of HIV in Jammu and Kashmir is lowest in the country with 0.06 percent, much below the national figure of 0.21 percent, the officials of health and medical education department said, citing the India HIV estimates 2021 report.

A total of 6,305 HIV positive cases were recorded since the inception of the J-K AIDS Control Society (JKACS) in 1998, the officials said, adding that the JKACS provides a comprehensive package of care, support and treatment to patients.

Till date, 1,452 HIV positive patients have died while 3,583 patients are alive on the anti-retroviral therapy (ART) and 521 have left follow-up treatment, they said. Due to strenuous effects towards case detection, the testing capacities in the entire Union Territory have increased manifold, owing to which the number of tests conducted has tripled between the financial years 2020-21 and 2022-23, the officials said. During the current financial year, more than 7.50 lakh tests are expected to be conducted for HIV screening against six lakh tests conducted last year, they added.

Similarly, the officials said every effort is being made to ensure that expecting mothers undergo the compulsory HIV screening during their anti-natal checkup in the first trimester. Furthermore, high risk groups such as female sex workers, injecting drug users, truckers and migrant labourers are also being screened for HIV through increased community outreach, the officials said.

