Samples of 59 drugs declared as 'not of standard quality': CDSCO

The drug samples were tested at various statutory laboratories authorised by the CDSCO.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2023 23:53 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 23:53 IST
Samples of 59 drugs, including those of reputed companies, were declared as ''not of standard quality'' in October, according to a Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) alert.

The CDSCO in its alert, which was issued recently, said that 1,105 samples were tested.

Of the total, 61, which include two samples of unlabelled vials with white seal purported to contain Tigecycline 50 mg and two samples of phenolic disinfecting multi-purpose surface cleaner-cum-deodoriser (Lytner), were found to be ''not of standard quality'', it said.

The count comes to 59 as samples of two drugs were repeated. The drug samples were tested at various statutory laboratories authorised by the CDSCO. The other samples termed ''not of standard quality'' include those of Cefixime Oral Suspension IP, Amoxycillin, Potassium Clavulanate and Lactic Acid Bacillus Tablets (GAMPCLAV-625 LB Tablets), Rabeprazole Sodium (Enteric Coated) and Domperidone (Sustained Release) Capsules (20 mg/30 mg), Diclofenac Sodium Tablets IP 50 mg, Albendazole Tablets I.P. 400 mg, Ofloxacin, Ornidazole, Itraconazole and Clobetasol Propionate Cream (Derma -RX Cream), and Vitamin C (Orange Syrup).

