Hospital admissions for transgender people totalling over Rs 1 cr approved under PM-JAY: MoS Health

A total of 761 hospital admissions amounting to Rs 1.12 crore had been authorised under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (PM-JAY) for transgender beneficiaries till November 30, Minister of State for Health S P Singh Baghel told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Additionally, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the National Health Authority (NHA) and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE) to extend the benefits of the PM-JAY to all transgender people, he said in a written reply.

According to the MoU, the transgender community is provided healthcare benefits under the SMILE (Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise) framework launched by the MoSJE.

Any member of the transgender community registered on the national portal for transgender persons is eligible for free healthcare facilities at any PM-JAY empanelled hospital, Baghel stated.

The government is implementing the National AIDS Control Programme, currently in its fifth phase, across the country. The transgender community is considered among the High-Risk Group (HRG) for acquisition of HIV infection, he said HIV testing and care are provided to them predominantly through targeted intervention projects and the Link Worker Scheme is implemented through State AIDS Control Societies with the objective of reducing new HIV infections, he added.

Additionally, all transgender persons affected by HIV/AIDS are provided free-of-cost anti-retroviral therapy (ART) at ART centres and additional support services through care and support centres in a stigma-free and inclusive manner as per standards of care.

The government is implementing the National Mental Health Programme (NMHP) across the country.

Mental health services are part of the package under comprehensive primary healthcare under the Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWC) Scheme.

PM-JAY provides treatment corresponding to a total of 1,949 procedures under 27 different specialities, of which 19 procedures are related to ''mental disorders'' speciality.

The National Tele Mental Health Programme (NTMHP) has been launched to improve access to quality mental health counselling and care services in the country. Eligible individuals, including those from the transgender community, are entitled to free healthcare services under the schemes, Baghel said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)