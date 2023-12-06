Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Exclusive-World animal health body warns of swine fever vaccine risks as Vietnam readies exports

The World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) is warning that more testing of African swine fever vaccines is needed, triggered by Vietnam's plans to export doses in coming months to fight a disease that regularly ravages pig farms worldwide. WOAH says AVAC Vietnam JSC, the producer of one of the two vaccines, has not shared sufficient data with international researchers and bodies.

CVS sees upbeat 2024 revenue, plans to simplify drug pricing process

CVS Health on Tuesday forecast 2024 revenue above market estimates and said it would simplify the structure through which its pharmacies get reimbursed for drugs, in a push for more transparency amid scrutiny on surging healthcare costs. Under the new model, called CostVantage, the company's over 9,000 pharmacies will have a fixed markup and fees to define drug cost and related reimbursement with contracted insurers and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs).

US regulators inspect Dr Reddy's, other Indian pharma majors

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is inspecting Dr Reddy's research and development centre in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad, the pharma company said on Tuesday. "We confirm the commencement of a USFDA inspection at our R&D centre (Integrated Product Development Organisation or IPDO)," a Reddy's spokesperson told Reuters.

Mathematics, reading skills in unprecedented decline in teenagers - OECD survey

Teenagers' mathematics and reading skills are in an unprecedented decline across dozens of countries and COVID school closures are only partly to be blamed, the OECD said on Tuesday in its latest survey of global learning standards. The Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said it had seen some of the steepest drops in performance since 2000 when it began its usually triennial tests of 15-year-olds reading, maths and science skills.

Alcohol taxes aren't high enough, says World Health Organisation

The World Health Organisation urged governments on Tuesday to increase taxes on alcoholic drinks and impose them on products that are currently exempt, such as wine in some European countries. Sugary beverages should also be taxed at higher rates, the WHO said, adding that every year 2.6 million people die from drinking alcohol and 8 million people die due to unhealthy diets.

Merck KGaA says MS drug fails in late-stage trials

Germany's Merck KGaA said on Tuesday the company's experimental multiple sclerosis drug evobrutinib did not meet the primary goal in highly anticipated late-stage trials. Phase III trial results for the drug evobrutinib in relapsing multiple sclerosis did not meet the primary endpoint of reducing annualized relapse rates compared to Sanofi's established pill Aubagio, Merck said in a statement.

Johnson & Johnson forecasts as much as 6% sales growth in 2024

Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday forecast revenue growth of 5-6% for 2024, its first full year after hiving off its consumer health unit, on strong demand for cancer treatments Darzalex and Carvykti, and blockbuster psoriasis drug Stelara. The company also forecast 2024 adjusted operating profit of $10.55 to $10.75 per share, including a 15-cent impact from its recent acquisition of private medical device maker Laminar.

Stigma, regulatory barriers delay mpox response in country that needs it most

Vaccines and treatments that could help tackle an mpox epidemic in the Democratic Republic of Congo are lying unused outside the country despite a death rate far higher than from the global outbreak that began last year. Stigma, regulatory hurdles and competing disease outbreaks are all factors holding back the response, according to almost a dozen scientists, public health officials and drugmakers involved.

Eli Lilly obesity drug now available in US pharmacies

Eli Lilly on Tuesday said its recently approved obesity treatment Zepbound is now available in U.S. pharmacies and could cost $550 a month for customers whose health insurance does not cover the drug, or half the list price. Zepbound is the latest entrant to the fast-growing market for weight-loss drugs, which is forecast to grow to about $100 billion by the end of the decade.

Altimmune open to partnerships, deals with drugmakers, says CEO

Weight-loss drug developer Altimmune is open to deals and collaborations with large drugmakers as it actively looks for partners to launch and develop its experimental obesity drug, CEO Vipin Garg told Reuters on Tuesday. Upbeat mid-stage trial data for its obesity drug and recent multi-billion dollar deals by companies such as Roche and AstraZeneca to grab a slice of the fast-growing market have fueled hopes of Big Pharma scooping up the company.

