Health News Roundup: Exclusive-World animal health body warns of swine fever vaccine risks as Vietnam readies exports; Health Canada authorizes Novavax's updated COVID shot for Omicron and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Exclusive-World animal health body warns of swine fever vaccine risks as Vietnam readies exports

The World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) is warning that more testing of African swine fever vaccines is needed, triggered by Vietnam's plans to export doses in coming months to fight a disease that regularly ravages pig farms worldwide. WOAH says AVAC Vietnam JSC, the producer of one of the two vaccines, has not shared sufficient data with international researchers and bodies.

Health Canada authorizes Novavax's updated COVID shot for Omicron

Novavax said on Tuesday that Health Canada had authorized its updated COVID-19 vaccine, targeting the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5, in individuals aged 12 years and older. Last month, WHO granted emergency-use authorization to the vaccine, which targets a descendant of the XBB lineage of the coronavirus that was globally predominant earlier this year.

J&J says it has settled some talc claims, will continue bankruptcy strategy

Johnson & Johnson's worldwide vice president for litigation said on Tuesday that the company has recently reached settlements with several law firms over their clients' claims that J&J talc products caused cancer. The settlements were reached "with a goal to facilitate our pursuit of a consensual prepackaged bankruptcy resolution," Erik Haas said on an investor call. It was not clear whether the deals have been finalized.

Alcohol taxes aren't high enough, says World Health Organisation

The World Health Organisation urged governments on Tuesday to increase taxes on alcoholic drinks and impose them on products that are currently exempt, such as wine in some European countries. Sugary beverages should also be taxed at higher rates, the WHO said, adding that every year 2.6 million people die from drinking alcohol and 8 million people die due to unhealthy diets.

Merck KGaA suffers major blow as MS drug fails in late-stage trials

Germany's Merck KGaA said its experimental multiple sclerosis drug evobrutinib did not meet the primary goal in highly anticipated late-stage trials, dealing a major blow to the company's growth ambitions. In the Phase III trials, evobrutinib failed to reduce the annualized relapse rate compared to Sanofi's Aubagio in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis, Merck said in a statement on Tuesday.

Texas woman files lawsuit asking court to allow emergency abortion

A Texas woman on Tuesday asked a court to allow her to obtain an abortion despite the state's near-total ban on the procedure, saying her fetus was likely not viable and her continued pregnancy threatened her health. In a first-of-its-kind lawsuit filed in Travis County, Texas District Court against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Kate Cox, who is 20 weeks pregnant, sought a temporary restraining order allowing a doctor to perform an abortion without being prosecuted. She urged the court to rule "expeditiously."

Bayer ordered to pay $3.5 million in latest Roundup weedkiller trial

Bayer was ordered on Tuesday to pay nearly $3.5 million by a Philadelphia jury that found the company's Roundup weedkiller caused a woman's cancer, the company said, the latest in a string of trial losses for the company as it tries to fend off thousands of similar lawsuits. The verdict in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas marks the fifth consecutive loss for Bayer, but it is much smaller than recent verdicts against the company that total more than $2 billion. The German conglomerate has faced pressure from some investors to reach a speedy settlement of the litigation in order to avoid further hefty trial verdicts.

Johnson & Johnson forecasts as much as 6% sales growth in 2024

Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday forecast revenue growth of 5-6% for 2024, its first full year after hiving off its consumer health unit, on strong demand for cancer treatments Darzalex and Carvykti, and blockbuster psoriasis drug Stelara. The company also forecast 2024 adjusted operating profit of $10.55 to $10.75 per share, including a 15-cent impact from its recent acquisition of private medical device maker Laminar.

Stigma, regulatory barriers delay mpox response in country that needs it most

Vaccines and treatments that could help tackle a mpox epidemic in the Democratic Republic of Congo are lying unused outside the country despite a death rate far higher than from the global outbreak that began last year. Stigma, regulatory hurdles and competing disease outbreaks are all factors holding back the response, according to almost a dozen scientists, public health officials and drugmakers involved.

Eli Lilly obesity drug now available in US pharmacies

Eli Lilly on Tuesday said its recently approved obesity treatment Zepbound is now available in U.S. pharmacies and could cost $550 a month for customers whose health insurance does not cover the drug, or half the list price. Zepbound is the latest entrant to the fast-growing market for weight-loss drugs, which is forecast to grow to about $100 billion by the end of the decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)