Left Menu

Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic smoking cessation treatment tablets

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2023 10:59 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 10:57 IST
Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic smoking cessation treatment tablets
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@LupinGlobal)
  • Country:
  • India

Pharma major Lupin Ltd on Wednesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market its generic Varenicline tablets indicated for use as an aid to smoking cessation treatment.

The approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the abbreviated new drug application for Varenicline tablets of strengths 0.5 mg and 1 mg, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.

These are the generic equivalents of Chantix tablets, 0.5 mg and 1 mg, of PF Prism CV.

''The product will be manufactured at Lupin's Pithampur facility in India,'' the company said.

Varenicline tablets, 0.5 mg and 1 mg, are indicated for use as an aid to smoking cessation treatment, it added.

Varenicline tablets had estimated annual sales of USD 430 million in the US, the company said, citing IQVIA MAT October 2023 data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visitors

Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visi...

 Pakistan
2
"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

Australia
3
Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

 Global
4
Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023