Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly obesity drug now available in US pharmacies; Fresenius Medical Care says data on 500,000 people stolen in U.S and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Exclusive-World animal health body warns of swine fever vaccine risks as Vietnam readies exports

The World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) is warning that more testing of African swine fever vaccines is needed, triggered by Vietnam's plans to export doses in coming months to fight a disease that regularly ravages pig farms worldwide. In a world first, Vietnam authorised in July two attenuated live-virus vaccines against the disease, which is not deadly to humans but is extremely infectious among pigs and has caused repeated disruptions to the global pork market, which data provider Research and Markets said was worth about $250 billion in 2022.

New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city

The New Delhi city government is investigating an Apollo hospital, part of India's largest private hospital chain, after a media report linked it to the illegal sale by Myanmar nationals of their kidneys for organ transplants. The National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), which falls under the federal health ministry, had written to the Delhi authorities following a report in Britain's Telegraph that accused Apollo of being involved in a "cash for kidneys" scandal involving villagers from Myanmar.

France orders third shot of bird flu vaccine for foie gras ducks

France ordered that a third dose of a vaccine against bird flu be given to ducks in areas most at risk, citing "new scientific evidence" as it aims to avoid a surge in outbreaks, the farm ministry said on Wednesday. France raised the risk level of bird flu to 'high' from 'moderate' on Tuesday after new cases of the disease were detected, forcing poultry farms to keep birds indoors.

J&J says it has settled some talc claims, will continue bankruptcy strategy

Johnson & Johnson's worldwide vice president for litigation said on Tuesday that the company has recently reached settlements with several law firms over their clients' claims that J&J talc products caused cancer. The settlements were reached "with a goal to facilitate our pursuit of a consensual prepackaged bankruptcy resolution," Erik Haas said on an investor call. It was not clear whether the deals have been finalized.

Merck KGaA suffers major blow as MS drug fails in late-stage trials

Merck KGaA's experimental multiple sclerosis (MS) drug missed the primary goal in highly anticipated late-stage trials, dealing a major blow to the German company's growth ambitions and hitting its shares. In two Phase III trials, the compound known as evobrutinib failed to beat Sanofi's established Aubagio in reducing MS relapse rates, Merck said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Over 7 million people have signed up for 2024 Obamacare plans

Nearly 7.3 million Americans so far have signed up for health insurance for next year through the Affordable Care Act's (ACA) marketplace, according to data released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday. The enrolment for 2024 includes 1.6 million new additions to the marketplace, the data showed.

Special Report-China e-cigarette titan behind 'Elf Bar' floods the U.S. with illegal vapes

A new breed of e-cigarette has addicted teenagers and confounded regulators worldwide by offering flavors like Blue Cotton Candy and Pink Lemonade in a cheap, disposable package. The tycoon dominating this latest wave is Zhang Shengwei, 50, a veteran of China’s vape industry in the southern manufacturing hub of Shenzhen.

Fresenius Medical Care says data on 500,000 people stolen in U.S

Dialysis group Fresenius Medical Care said on Wednesday that data including medical records on 500,000 patients and former patients were stolen from a U.S. subsidiary's data warehouse. "The incident may have affected approximately 500,000 patients, former patients, guarantors and 200 staff located across several states, U.S. territories and four countries," the German company said in a statement.

Eli Lilly obesity drug now available in US pharmacies

Eli Lilly on Tuesday said its recently approved obesity treatment Zepbound is now available in U.S. pharmacies and could cost $550 a month for customers whose health insurance does not cover the drug, or half the list price. Zepbound is the latest entrant to the fast-growing market for weight-loss drugs, which is forecast to grow to about $100 billion by the end of the decade.

Adherence to weight-loss drugs is far higher with Wegovy than older medicines

Forty percent of patients who filled a prescription for Novo Nordisk's Wegovy to treat obesity in 2021 or 2022 were still taking it a year later, more than three times the rate of adherence with older medicines, according to an analysis of medical records and insurance claims data. Only 13% of patients who started taking Contrave from Orexigen Therapeutics and 10% of those who started on Qsymia from Vivus between 2015 and 2022 were still filling their prescriptions a year later, researchers reported on Wednesday in the journal Obesity.

(With inputs from agencies.)