Darktrace non-executive Patrick Jacob rejected by investors
Reuters | London | Updated: 07-12-2023 20:20 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 20:20 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British cybersecurity company Darktrace said shareholders voted against the election of Patrick Jacob, the non-executive director nominated by its investor Invoke, to its board at its annual general meeting on Thursday.
Some 57% of the votes cast opposed his election, according to a stock market announcement.
