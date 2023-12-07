WHO says contaminated syrup and suspension medicines identified in some regions
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday said that contaminated syrup and suspension medicines were identified in the WHO regions of the Americas, Eastern Mediterranean, South-East Asia and Western Pacific.
The affected products are manufactured by Pharmix Laboratories in Pakistan, WHO said
