Maharashtra govt to form committee to study infant mortality

Maharashtra Health Minister Tanaji Sawant on Friday said a committee will be formed to study and suggest steps to bring down infant mortality in the state.

Calling infant mortality a matter of concern, Sawant said the state had reported 4,872 infant deaths. The minister, however, did not specify the period the deaths had occurred. “A committee will be formed to study the issue of infant mortality in the state. We will work on the study and try to implement it to bring down such deaths,” he said, responding to a calling attention by BJP MLA Ashish Shelar.

Most of the civic hospitals in the state face an acute scarcity of facilities, including intensive care units, availability of medical officers and hygiene issues, he said.

It is shocking to see 40 infants dying every day in the state, with two-thirds of these deaths (25) being of babies less than a month old, Sawant said, citing that this data was revealed around October this year.

