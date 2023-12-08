CPI Kerala state secy Kanam Rajendran no more
PTI | Kochi | Updated: 08-12-2023 18:40 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 18:40 IST
CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran died at a private hospital here on Friday, party sources said. He was 73.
The senior leader of the Communist Party of India has been undergoing treatment at the hospital for ailments including diabetes.
His right foot was recently amputated to contain the spread of an infection due to diabetes and had applied for three months leave from the party responsibilities due to health reasons.
A Kottayam native, Rajendran was the state secretary of CPI, a major ally of the ruling Left Democratic Front in Kerala, since 2015.
