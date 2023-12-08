Left Menu

US consumers' moods brighten as inflation worries subside - UMich

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2023 20:43 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 20:43 IST
U.S. consumer sentiment perked up much more than expected in December, snapping four straight months of declines, as households saw inflation pressures easing, a survey showed on Friday.

The University of Michigan's preliminary reading of its Consumer Sentiment Index shot up to 69.4, the highest since August, from November's final reading of 61.3.

The median expectation among economists in a Reuters poll had been for the index to edge up to 62.0. (Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Mark Porter)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

