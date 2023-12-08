Left Menu

Nine newborns die in West Bengal's Murshidabad Medical College in 24 hours

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-12-2023 21:42 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 21:42 IST
Nine newborns and a two-year-old child died in West Bengal's Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital in a span of 24 hours till Wednesday midnight, a senior official said on Friday.

Out of the 10 babies, three were born in the hospital and seven were brought there from other medical facilities for treatment, he said.

He said of the nine newborns who died, two were suffering from congenital heart diseases, one had congenital neurological problem, two were suffering from septicemia, three had low birth weight and one had congenital problem along with low birth weight.

One child was 26 months' old and was suffering from congenital ailments, said an official of the government hospital, located around 200km from Kolkata.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

