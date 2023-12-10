Kanam Rajendran cremated with official honours; hundreds turn up to pay homage

Bugles, gun salute and chants of 'lal salaam' marked the funeral of late CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran who was on Sunday morning cremated with official honours at his residence in his native village in this district.

The mortal remains of the 73-year-old leader had reached his home in Kanam village here on Saturday night and hundreds turned up to pay homage to him one last time this morning. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI general secretary D Raja, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan, state Revenue Minister K Rajan and Agriculture Minister P Prasad were among the many senior political leaders and LDF members who turned up to bid adieu to Rajendran. Long queues of people of all ages were seen leading to his home since early morning to pay their last respects. As his body was carried away for performing the last rites, people started shouting 'lal salaam' and many broke down saying they cannot believe their beloved leader has died. Visuals on TV channels showed many others shouting, ''he has not died''. People kept turning up in large numbers even after Rajendran's body was placed on the pyre. As the pyre was lit, those present, including ministers Rajan and Prasad, shouted slogans like -- 'lal salaam Rajetta' and 'lal salaam comrade'. Rajendran died on Friday, December 8, night following a heart attack in a private hospital in Kochi. His mortal remains were brought to Thiruvananthapuram the next morning in a special flight and kept for public homage at party headquarters, PS Memorial, in the capital city. Thereafter, his remains were taken to his village in Kottayam by road in a bus with thousands turning up along the route for a final glimpse of Rajendran and to pay their respects. Rajendran had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for multiple ailments including heart and kidney related issues and diabetes. His right foot was recently amputated to contain the spread of an infection due to diabetes and had applied for three months leave from the party responsibilities due to health reasons. Though the leader had expressed confidence of a speedy recovery, his health condition had suddenly worsened on Friday evening following a cardiac arrest. The news of the demise of the veteran leader had come as a shock for everyone cutting across political lines in the state. Popularly known as Kanam in the party and political circles, Rajendran had been serving as the state secretary of the CPI for three consecutive terms since 2015.

He was serving as the national executive and central secretariat member of the party. A two-time MLA, well-known trade unionist and an accomplished organiser, Rajendran was considered as one of the strongest leaders of the ruling Left Democratic Front after Chief Minister Vijayan.

