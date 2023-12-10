Left Menu

Fire breaks out at Elkem's Salten silicon plant in Norway

Norwegian silicon materials supplier Elkem said a fire broke out at its silicon plant in Salten in the north of the country on Sunday and that four employees were taken to local health services but their condition was not critical. "We are still at an early stage and it is too soon to be precise on any long-term impacts on production or physical assets," Elkem added.

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2023 23:29 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 23:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Norwegian silicon materials supplier Elkem said a fire broke out at its silicon plant in Salten in the north of the country on Sunday and that four employees were taken to local health services but their condition was not critical. Elkem said emergency services were mobilised and the fire was under control.

The fire reportedly started in a building that houses raw materials, including carbon materials, the company said. All production at plant is currently halted, it said. "We are still at an early stage and it is too soon to be precise on any long-term impacts on production or physical assets," Elkem added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

