Tripura: Govt initated efforts to boost logistic support in hospitals

Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 12 (ANI) In a move to enhance the healthcare system, the state government has initiated efforts to boost logistic support in hospitals and will soon introduce four additional super specialty services at GB Pant Hospitals, said Chief Minister Manik Saha.Saha announced this after inaugurating the type-three and type-four residential quarters complex at Tulamura PHC in Gomati District, on Monday.

"The development of health services is a government priority, and we are committed to improving the healthcare infrastructure in the state. Initiatives have been launched to introduce 11 super specialty services at GBP, and seven of these departments are already operational," said Saha.SAHAHe emphasised the shift from relying on out-of-state doctors, stating, "Previously, there was a trend of relying on doctors from other states. Now, this trend is changing. Efforts have been made to increase logistic support to hospitals. The state boasts two medical colleges, one dental college, and doctors have received ad hoc promotions after nearly 23 years. Additionally, we now have a nursing college in the state."During the event, the Chief Minister highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, aimed at providing medical facilities to the people of the country."Approximately 12.5 lakh people in the state have been issued Ayushman cards, benefiting around 2 lakh individuals. Recognizing the previous lack of infrastructure in hospitals, the budget has allocated Rs 1,756 crores for the development of the state's health infrastructure, including the launch of a super specialty block at GBP costing Rs 115 crores," Saha added.The finance minister, Pranajit Singha Roy, MLA Abhishek Debroy, Health Department Secretary Sandip R Rathor, DM of Gomati Tarit Kanti Chakma, and others were present during the program. (ANI)

