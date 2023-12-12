Health News Roundup: Cigna abandons pursuit of Humana, plans $10 billion share buyback -sources; Sanofi terminates deal on drug license after US FTC objects and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Cigna abandons pursuit of Humana, plans $10 billion share buyback -sources

U.S. health insurer Cigna has ended its attempt to negotiate an acquisition of rival Humana after the pair failed to agree on price, two sources familiar with the situation said on Sunday, as the company announced plans to buy back $10 billion worth of shares. A Cigna-Humana combination would have created a company with a value exceeding $140 billion, based on their market values, but was certain to attract fierce antitrust scrutiny. The discussions came six years after regulators blocked mega-deals that would have consolidated the U.S. health insurance sector.

Bristol Myers to pay $800 million to Chinese drugmaker to develop cancer drug

Bristol Myers Squibb said on Monday it will pay $800 million up front and up to $8.4 billion to Sichuan Biokin Pharmaceutical to develop and commercialize one of the Chinese drugmaker's cancer treatments outside China. Bristol Myers said it will pay Sichuan unit SystImmune up to $500 million in contingent near-term payments to co-develop an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that it said has shown promise against a range of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer and breast cancer. The treatment is currently in early stage clinical trials.

As UK dental system decays, surging numbers seek treatment abroad

Once Marion Parks found out she needed intensive dental work, the 55-year-old decided her best course of action was to leave her small English village to have implants — in Istanbul. Parks is one of thousands of British people going abroad for dentistry. Where once they travelled for cosmetic work to achieve the perfect smile, now many are going for basic dental treatment that they say they cannot get in Britain.

Sanofi terminates deal on drug license after US FTC objects

Sanofi said on Monday it was terminating a deal to exclusively license a drug that Maze Therapeutics is developing to treat Pompe disease because of objections from the U.S. government. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said that it had decided to fight the proposed exclusive license because the arrangement would create a monopoly for medicines to treat Pompe disease.

Weight loss from Lilly's Zepbound reversed after stopping treatment, study shows

Patients on Eli Lilly's weight-loss drug Zepbound substantially regained weight nearly a year after stopping treatment, according to full results of a study published on Monday. The data, published in the journal JAMA, showed patients who were obese and without diabetes experienced a 14% weight regain nearly a year after they switched to a placebo from an eight-month course of Lilly's Zepbound.

Brazil's Hapvida CFO resigns, moves to board seat

The chief financial officer of Brazilian healthcare firm Hapvida, Mauricio Fernandes Teixeira, will resign from his position effective Dec. 31 and take a seat on the company's board, it said on Monday. The firm appointed its current director of capital markets, Luccas Augusto Adib, to take over the position on an interim basis, according to a securities filing.

Bird flu kills over 900 seals, sea lions in south Brazil

Nearly 1,000 seals and sea lions in southern Brazil have died from bird flu outbreaks, say authorities, who are scrambling to isolate the deadly virus from commercial poultry flocks. The southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul has confirmed an unprecedented 942 sea mammal deaths following infection by the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), which was reported for the first time ever in the South American country this year.

Texas top court rules against woman who sought abortion for medical emergency

The Texas Supreme Court on Monday overturned a lower court's ruling that would have allowed a pregnant woman to get an emergency abortion under the medical exception for the state's near-total abortion ban, granting a petition by Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton. The unanimous ruling from the Texas Supreme Court came hours after lawyers for the woman, Kate Cox, said in a court filing that she had left the state to obtain the abortion, but nonetheless wanted to pursue the case. Cox has said her fetus had a fatal diagnosis and that her health was at risk if she continued the pregnancy to term, including her ability to have more children in the future.

Mexico president to push forward anti-vape bill

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador plans to present a law banning e-cigarettes and vapes before he leaves office in 2024, he said on Monday, after the supreme court overruled his previous attempt to outlaw their sale. "It's proven they're bad for your health," he said at a regular news conference on Monday.

Illumina files registration statement for potential Grail divestiture

Illumina said on Monday it had filed a registration statement with the U.S. securities regulator related to a potential divestiture of Grail, even as it challenges a European Union order to divest the cancer test maker in court. Submission of the registration statement "is an important next step in evaluating divestiture options for GRAIL", Illumina said.

(With inputs from agencies.)