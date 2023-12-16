Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Moderna manufacturing plant; US agencies seize illegal e-cigarettes worth $18 million and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

US FDA approves Merck's drug for kidney cancer

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Merck's drug belzutifan for a type of kidney cancer. The drug, branded as Welireg, is used to treat patients with renal cell carcinoma who have received prior treatment.

Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vaping

Big tobacco firms shifting to new nicotine products, including Philip Morris International (PMI) and British American Tobacco, have the most to lose if tobacco alternatives face the same rules as cigarettes, investors and analysts said. The World Health Organization on Thursday urged governments to apply tobacco-style controls to vapes, saying they are getting new users hooked on nicotine.

US agencies seize illegal e-cigarettes worth $18 million

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Customs and Border Protection seized more than $18 million worth of unauthorized e-cigarettes, which included popular brands such as Elf Bar, the FDA said on Thursday. About 1.4 million units were confiscated in a joint three-day operation in July at a cargo examination site at Los Angeles International Airport, according to the FDA.

Exclusive-US FDA finds control lapses at Moderna manufacturing plant

U.S. drug regulators in September found quality control lapses at Moderna’s main factory including with equipment used to manufacture drug substance for its COVID-19 vaccine, according to the report obtained by Reuters via a Freedom of Information Act request. The Sept. 11-21 inspection by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration took place at Moderna’s facility in Norwood, Massachusetts, which is used to manufacture the company’s COVID shot Spikevax and an experimental mRNA cancer vaccine being developed with Merck & Co.

AstraZeneca, Sanofi to supply 230,000 more RSV infant shots to US market

The makers of a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) immunization for infants that has been in tight supply will deliver an additional 230,000 doses in January, the White House said on Thursday, after U.S. government officials met with the companies to discuss meeting winter demand. According to a statement from one of the drug's makers - France's Sanofi - the additional supply means the companies will deliver 1.4 million doses of the drug in the U.S. this year, over 25% more shots than they had originally planned.

EU watchdog deals blow to GSK blood cancer drug Blenrep

Europe's health regulator stuck to its recommendation not to renew conditional approval for GSK's blood cancer drug Blenrep on Friday, citing data that did not confirm its effectiveness. While the recommendation by a European Medicines Agency (EMA) committee has to be formally approved by the European Commission, it represents a setback to a key oncology business which GSK has been looking to strengthen.

Uptake of new hemophilia gene therapies slow as field assesses options

High cost, logistical issues and the prospect of potential treatment advances are holding back adoption of the first gene therapies for hemophilia, experts said this week during the American Society of Hematology's (ASH) annual meeting. Experimental options discussed at the San Diego meeting included personalized treatments and next-generation gene therapies, many still in the earliest stages of testing.

US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladder cancer

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Astellas Pharma's drug in combination with Merck's Keytruda for a type of bladder cancer.

Sanofi gets positive EMA opinion for sleeping sickness treatment

French healthcare company Sanofi on Friday said the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had issued a positive opinion of its treatment for sleeping sickness, also called rhodesiense. Sanofi's Fexinidazole Winthrop is the first oral treatment for an acute form of sleeping sickness, a lethal parasitic disease transmitted by the bite of infected tsetse flies and found in 36 African countries, the company said.

Biden administration to impose inflation penalties on dozens of drugs

The Biden administration said on Thursday it had identified 48 drugs in the Medicare program whose prices rose quicker than inflation during the fourth quarter of the year and may require their makers to pay rebates. President Joe Biden's signature Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) includes a provision to penalize drugmakers who work with Medicare, a government program for people aged 65 and older or who are disabled.

(With inputs from agencies.)