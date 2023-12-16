Left Menu

Rise in Covid cases in Kerala: Steps to prevent outbreak in place in TN, says Health Minister

The Tamil Nadu government has taken all precautions to tackle a fresh Covid outbreak, if any, in the wake of the recent uptick of infections in neighbouring Kerala and in Singapore, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Saturday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-12-2023 19:10 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 19:10 IST
The Tamil Nadu government has taken all precautions to tackle a fresh Covid outbreak, if any, in the wake of the recent uptick of infections in neighbouring Kerala and in Singapore, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Saturday. The Health department officials have been told to take appropriate steps to contain the spread of the virus and were alerted to conduct RT-PCR tests if fever cases showed an upward trend in a particular area, he said. His remarks come amidst a surge in the infection in neighbouring Kerala and in Singapore too. As of December 15, Tamil Nadu has 36 active cases with a discharge ratio of 98.94 per cent. Among the Indian states, Kerala has the maximum of 1,144 infections with a discharge ratio of 98.94 per cent, as per the Covid data available on the Central government's website.

Asked about the increasing trend in the neighbouring state, the Minister told reporters here that Tamil Nadu Health officials were in touch with their counterparts in Kerala and they were closely monitoring the development. ''When I contacted the National University of Singapore, I was told that this infection was mild and that it lasted for three or four days. Same is the case with Kerala,'' Subramanian said.

