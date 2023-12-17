WHO delivers supplies to Gaza's Al Shifa hospital in joint UN mission
The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Saturday that it participated in a joint United Nations mission to deliver health supplies and assess the situation at the Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza.
The team delivered medicines and surgical supplies, orthopedic surgery equipment, and anesthesia materials and drugs to the hospital which was "currently minimally functional," the WHO said.
