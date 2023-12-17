Left Menu

New sub-variant of Covid-19, no need to worry: Kerala Health Minster

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Sunday said the Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 that has been detected in the state was not a cause for concern.The new case was detected as part of an ongoing routine surveillance activity of the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium INSACOG, a senior official from the Indian Council of Medical Research said on Saturday.Speaking to the media about the new variant, George said this was detected months ago in Indian passengers who were screened at Singapore Airport.There is no need for any concern.

New sub-variant of Covid-19, no need to worry: Kerala Health Minster
Kerala Health Minister Veena George (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Sunday said the Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 that has been detected in the state was not a cause for concern.

The new case was detected as part of an ongoing routine surveillance activity of the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), a senior official from the Indian Council of Medical Research said on Saturday.

Speaking to the media about the new variant, George said this was detected months ago in Indian passengers who were screened at Singapore Airport.

''There is no need for any concern. It's a sub-variant. It was just found here. Months ago, this variant was detected in a few Indians who were screened at the Singapore Airport. It's just that Kerala has identified the variant here through genome sequencing. There is no need to worry. The situation is being closely monitored,'' she said.

The minister, however, asked people to remain cautious and said those with comorbidities should be careful.

She added that the new variant exists in other parts of the country too and there was no need for any worry in Kerala due to its robust health system.

The case was detected in an RT-PCR positive sample from Karakulam in Thiruvananthapuram district on December 8, Dr Rajiv Bahl, Director General of ICMR, said.

The sample had tested RT-PCR positive on November 18, he added.

The 79-year-old woman had mild symptoms of Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and has since recovered from Covid.

