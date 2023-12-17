335 fresh Covid cases in India

India on Sunday logged 335 new COVID-19 infections while the number of active cases increased to 1,701, according to the Union health ministry.

India's COVID-19 caseload stands at 4.50 crore (4,50,04,816). The death toll climbed to 5,33,316 as five more people -- four in Kerala and one in Uttar Pradesh, succumbed to the viral disease, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,69,799. The national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

