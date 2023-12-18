Tripura working to boost state’s healthcare sector: CM Manik Saha

Agartala, Dec 18 (PT) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said his government has been working to boost the healthcare sector to turn the north-eastern state into a medical hub in future. The chief minister, who is also a dentist, said that the administration is also contemplating setting up Ayurvedic and Homeopathic colleges in the state to boost the medical infrastructure here, he said while addressing the foundation day of the Tripura Government Dental College (TGDC).

The TGDC, which was established last year, does not have its own building.

''A place was offered to build a full-fledged campus for the TGDC but the site was not suitable to accommodate hostels for boys and girls and several departments. We are working to get a suitable place for it as the government wants to make it a centre of excellence,'' Saha said. He said the government has a plan to introduce Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) course in the TGDC. ''Being a dental surgeon, I visited several dental colleges in the country. I had an opportunity to visit a dental college in Hong Kong. I consider the TGDC to be excellent as it is equipped with all modern equipment and facilities,'' he said.

Saha said the Mukhyamanti Jana Arogya Yojana, the health insurance scheme of the state government, will be launched shortly. ''We have earmarked Rs 59 crore for the health insurance scheme for 4.75 lakh people who have been left out of the Pradhan Mantri Jana Arogya Yojana,'' he said. Saha added eight de-addiction centres will be set up in the state for rehabilitation of drug addicts with a cost of Rs 160 crore. Currently, the northeastern state has two medical colleges, one each regional level cancer centre and pharmacy college, apart from a dental college and nursing college.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)