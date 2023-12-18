Left Menu

National Centre for Disease Control to open branch in Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 18-12-2023 20:45 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 20:45 IST
National Centre for Disease Control to open branch in Assam
  • Country:
  • India

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) entered into an agreement with the Assam government on Monday for setting up its branch in the state, an official statement said.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the state's Health and Family Welfare Department and NCDC for establishing the regional branch at Rani in Kamrup district.

The NCDC branch will support the state government in disease surveillance and monitoring, and these will enable early warning leading to timely intervention based on evidence gathered from the field, the statement said.

The state branch will coordinate with NCDC headquarters in New Delhi with real-time sharing of data and information. Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said, ''Disease surveillance plays a crucial part in disease prevention, control and management. The regional branch of NCDC will provide a boost to public health infrastructure with prompt surveillance, rapid detection and monitoring of diseases, thereby enabling early interventions.'' Avinash Joshi, the additional chief secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department, said a target has been undertaken to build an IT-enabled disease surveillance system by developing a network of laboratories at block, district, regional and national levels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
2
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
3
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global
4
Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023