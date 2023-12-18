National Centre for Disease Control to open branch in Assam
- Country:
- India
The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) entered into an agreement with the Assam government on Monday for setting up its branch in the state, an official statement said.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the state's Health and Family Welfare Department and NCDC for establishing the regional branch at Rani in Kamrup district.
The NCDC branch will support the state government in disease surveillance and monitoring, and these will enable early warning leading to timely intervention based on evidence gathered from the field, the statement said.
The state branch will coordinate with NCDC headquarters in New Delhi with real-time sharing of data and information. Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said, ''Disease surveillance plays a crucial part in disease prevention, control and management. The regional branch of NCDC will provide a boost to public health infrastructure with prompt surveillance, rapid detection and monitoring of diseases, thereby enabling early interventions.'' Avinash Joshi, the additional chief secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department, said a target has been undertaken to build an IT-enabled disease surveillance system by developing a network of laboratories at block, district, regional and national levels.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India, Kenya ink 5 pacts; New Delhi announces USD 250 mn LoC for Kenyan agri sector
BJP National President JP Nadda meets Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto in New Delhi
New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city
16th edition of India-Germany Military Cooperation Sub Group meeting held in New Delhi
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more