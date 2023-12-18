Left Menu

111 fresh COVID-19 cases in Kerala, one death reported

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-12-2023 21:50 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 21:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The active COVID-19 cases in Kerala on Monday rose by 111 to 1,634, according to data on the Union Health Ministry's website.

The 111 fresh cases in Kerala are out of the 127 reported from across the country, according to the data.

The southern state also reported one death due to COVID-19 during the day, bringing the total number of people who died in the state since the virus outbreak three years ago to 72,053.

The number of people who were cured, discharged or migrated during the day after being diagnosed with the infection was recorded at 115 bringing the total under this category to 68,36,867 till date, according to the Health Ministry's website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

