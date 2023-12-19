Parshottam Rupala inaugurates Animal Health Conclave

Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, Shri Parshottam Rupala inaugurated the "Animal Health Conclave "(Pashu Swasthya Sammelan) today in New Delhi, marked a pioneering exploration of cutting-edge vaccines and precision diagnostics in the animal health sector. The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Indian Immunological Limited (IIL) jointly organized the conclave for shaping Animal Health sector with Innovative Vaccine and Precision diagnostics.

In his address, Shri Parshottam Rupala highlighted the significance of “One Health” concept, which is deep-rooted in the Indian tradition and culture exemplifying the interconnectedness of all living beings. He echoes the concept of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," meaning the world is one family, underscores the importance of harmonious coexistence and interconnectedness among humans, animals, and the environment. He further highlighted India’s substantial vaccination endeavours and the dedication to eliminating major diseases, the initiatives in pandemic preparedness and the One Health approach which plays a crucial role in ensuring the well-being of both animal and public health.

Speaking on the occasion, Animal Husbandry Commissioner Dr. Abhijit Mitra stated that the upcoming time is crucial for the country and he emphasized the need for preparedness with vaccines for the prevention of diseases among livestock. He urged vaccine manufacturers to produce cost-effective and efficient vaccines using newer and innovative technologies and vaccine platforms, enabling livestock farmers to access and utilize them.

Chairman and Managing Director of NDDB and IIL Shri Meenesh Shah highlighted the challenges in the Indian livestock and vaccination during the Animal Health Conclave. The Animal Health Conclave hosted technical sessions, covering topics such as the WHO-PQ Process in Animal Health, Decarbonization of Vaccine Manufacturing, AI's (Artificial Intelligence) role in disease prevention, Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Public Health Policy in the One Health framework, and Modern Approaches to Animal Diagnostics for Field Deployment, shaping the sector with innovation and precision.

The conclave focused on fostering dialogue and collaboration among esteemed speakers and experts to enhance animal health. The technical sessions were the core of the event, featuring in-depth discussions on new vaccine technology, the decarbonization of vaccine manufacturing, AMR Management with the One Health Approach, AI applications in disease surveillance, and modern approaches to diagnostics for field deployment.

This successful event brought together experts, policymakers, and stakeholders, charting a progressive path for the animal health sector. The exchange of knowledge and ideas holds promise for advancements in vaccine technology, diagnostics, and the overall well-being of animals.

(With Inputs from PIB)