Karnataka govt. issues Covid advisory, to stay vigilant in border districts

Karnataka government on Tuesday issued an advisory asking people above 60 years, those with comorbidities, pregnant women and lactating mothers, to wear face masks when outdoor, and to strictly avoid visiting closed, poorly ventilated spaces and crowded areas, in the wake of the current Covid-19 situation in the country and detection of JN.1 sub variant in neighbouring Kerala.

It also issued a circular instructing authorities in districts bordering Kerala and Tamil Nadu to be vigilant, and ensure adequate testing and timely reporting of Covid cases.

In the context of the current scenario of Covid-19 in the country and the emergence of JN.1 sub variant, the ongoing winter, and the expected crowding particularly in closed spaces during the year-end and New Year festivities, the general public are advised to comply with the precautionary measures, which are also advised by Covid-19 State Technical Advisory Committee(TAC), it said.

''All elderly (60 years and above), comorbid (particularly with kidney, heart, liver ailments, etc.), pregnant women and lactating mothers, when outdoor, shall wear face masks, and strictly avoid visiting closed, poorly ventilated spaces and crowded areas,'' the advisory issued by Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Services, Randeep D said.

All those with respiratory symptoms like fever, cough, cold, and running nose shall seek medical consultation early, it said, adding, they should wear face masks (covering nose and mouth) and avoid visiting closed, poorly ventilated spaces, and crowded areas.

Good personal hygiene maintenance including frequent hand washing, is necessary, the circular further said. '' When unwell, stay at home, and minimise contact with other people, especially seniors and those who are vulnerable. At crowded places, particularly, if not well-ventilated, wearing a mask is advised.'' When travelling overseas, stay vigilant and adopt relevant travel precautions, such as wearing mask at the airport and inside aircraft and avoiding crowded areas with poor ventilation, the advisory said.

According to the circular, in view of Covid 19 cases reported in Kerala, it is essential to comply with certain preventive and proactive measures in Karnataka. At present there is no need to panic or immediately ramp up the cross border (i.e. Kerala and Tamil Nadu states) surveillance by imposing restrictions.

''However, all bordering districts of the State to Kerala and Tamil Nadu have to be vigilant and ensure adequate testing and timely reporting of Covid cases. Testing of all severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases and at least 1 in 20 influenza-like illness (ILI) cases for COVID 19 at all private and Govt. tertiary centres including those in medical colleges, should be taken up,'' the circular said.

It also listed the type of cases where whole genome sequencing are to be done.

