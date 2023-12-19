Viksit Bharat Yatra: Over 1 crore footfall recorded at rural health camps

A cumulative footfall of 1,03,55,555 has been recorded to date at the 65,348 health camps in 3,156 gram panchayats and urban local bodies under the ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

More than 19,03,200 Ayushman Bharat cards have been distributed so far to the beneficiaries, the ministry said.

Under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) for the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra -- launched on November 15 this year -- Ayushman cards are being created using the Ayushman app and physical cards are being distributed to the beneficiaries.

A total of 5,31,025 Ayushman cards have been created at the health camps held on Monday. Cumulatively, 84,27,500 cards have been created to date, the ministry said.

In addition, around 81,15,000 people have been screened for hypertension and diabetes, the ministry said.

More than 3,74,000 people were suspected to be positive for hypertension while more than 2,69,800 were suspected to have diabetes and more than 5,99,200 people were referred to higher public health facilities, it added.

As far as tuberculosis (TB) is concerned, by the end of day 34, more than 36,48,700 people have been screened out of which more than 2,63,000 were referred to higher public health facilities, it said.

The ministry said screening of patients for TB is being carried out for symptoms, sputum testing and by using NAAT machines wherever available. Cases suspected to have TB are referred to higher facilities.

Under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (PMTBMA), consent is being taken for patients suffering from TB to receive assistance from Nikshay Mitras.

Attendees willing to be Nikshay Mitras are also being provided on-spot registration. More than 1,19,500 patients have given consent under PMTBMBA and more than 46,700 new Nikshay Mitras were registered.

Under the Nikshay Poshan Yojana (NPY), monetary assistance is provided to TB patients through Direct Benefit Transfer.

For this purpose, details of the bank accounts of the pending beneficiaries are being collected and accounts are being Aadhaar seeded. Details of 31,300 such beneficiaries have been collected, the ministry said.

Besides, more than 3,83,000 people have been screened for sickle cell disease so far, out of which 18,300 were found to be positive and referred to higher public health facilities.

In areas with predominant tribal populations, screening of eligible populations (up to 40 years of age) is being done for the detection of Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) through the Point of Care (PoC) tests for SCD or through solubility tests. Cases testing positive are being referred to higher centres for management.

