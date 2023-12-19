Left Menu

Covid sub-variant JN.1 detected in Kerala: Rajasthan's health dept holds review meet

The health department in Rajasthan held a review meeting here on Tuesday after a new Covid sub-variant JN.1 was recently found in some patients in Kerala.Additional Chief Secretary of the Medical and Health Department, Shubhra Singh, has directed to monitor the patients suffering from cold and respiratory diseases coming to the medical institutions of the state.The patients should be continuously monitored and samples should be taken for testing as required.

Covid sub-variant JN.1 detected in Kerala: Rajasthan's health dept holds review meet
The health department in Rajasthan held a review meeting here on Tuesday after a new Covid sub-variant JN.1 was recently found in some patients in Kerala.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Medical and Health Department, Shubhra Singh, has directed to monitor the patients suffering from cold and respiratory diseases coming to the medical institutions of the state.

The patients should be continuously monitored and samples should be taken for testing as required. She also directed to upload the patients' information on the health portal daily, said an official statement issued on Tuesday.

Director Public Health Dr Ravi Prakash Mathur and Additional Director Rural Health Ravi Prakash Sharma were present in the meeting along with the state nodal officer and the representatives of the microbiology department of SMS Medical College.

It was conveyed in the meeting that not a single patient of the virus variant found in Kerala has been identified in the state.

The additional chief secretary said that not a single patient of this variant has been found in the state, but the availability of necessary isolation beds, oxygen beds, ICU beds, ventilators, medicines and testing facilities etc. for the treatment of patients should be ensured in all medical institutions as a precautionary measure.

