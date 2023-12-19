Left Menu

Court sentences 4 men to 20 years of imprisonment for raping minor girl

PTI | Kota | Updated: 19-12-2023 19:33 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 19:33 IST
Court sentences 4 men to 20 years of imprisonment for raping minor girl
  • Country:
  • India

A special court here on Tuesday sentenced four people to 20 years of imprisonment for sexually exploiting and raping a 13-year-old girl in November last year.

The POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) court also slammed a total penalty of Rs 3.50 lakh on convicts Hemraj Soni (47), Raghunandan alias Raghu Pandit (46), Shubham Soni (24) and Ganesh Tak (25), residents of Lakehri town in Bundi district, public prosecutor (POCSO court-2) Rakesh Thakur said.

The minor was rescued from her home by Child Line workers on November 10, 2022, and was put in a shelter home, where she narrated her ordeal to members of the Child Welfare Committee, Thakur said, adding that the case was registered on November 17, 2022.

Statements of 17 witnesses were recorded during the trial and 41 documents were produced before the court, he added.

Thakur said the minor's mother is a domestic help while her father died during the Covid outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Illumina -letter; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Ill...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion ban; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion...

 Global
4
Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023