National Health Authority holds ABDM Multi-stakeholder meet

The National Health Authority (NHA) held a ABDM Multi-stakeholder meet today in New Delhi. The event saw participation from NHA leadership, State ABDM teams, representatives from the Development Partners, Interface Agencies and Digital Solution Companies developing ABDM-enabled software. To facilitate the implementation and monitoring of ABDM Microsites, an exclusive date-entry Mobile Application for the field level functionaries and a login-based dashboard for effective monitoring at National, State and Microsite level was also launched in the event by Dr. Basant Garg, Additional CEO, NHA & Mission Director, ABDM.

Earlier, NHA announced the 100 Microsites Project under ABDM in July 2023 as an endeavor to promote digital health adoption and hence make healthcare more accessible to all specially in the private sector. A Microsite, within the context of ABDM, is a cluster of all small and medium scale clinics, nursing homes, hospitals (preferably <10 bedded), labs, pharmacies and other healthcare facilities that are ABDM-enabled and offer digital health services to the patients. As on date, 29 ABDM Microsites have been initiated across 10 states/ UTs in the country. Sh. Ranjan Kumar, Secretary (Health) and State Mission Director, ABDM, Uttar Pradesh announced 35 more microsites in the state of UP in the event taking the total to 64 microsites in the country.

Addressing the audience, Dr. Basant Garg, Additional CEO, NHA & Mission Director, ABDM said – “Our learnings from the ABDM Microsites pilots have given us insights into the challenges faced by the smaller health facilities and the apprehensions of the patients in adopting digital health services. Together with our development partners, state teams and other stakeholders, we are focusing on micro-level trainings for capacity building of our field teams and more effective awareness material to communicate about the benefits of digital services enabled by ABDM.”

The stakeholders meet saw experience sharing sessions and panel discussions from the Development Partners [PATH Foundation, Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), WISH Foundation and ACCESS Health International], State teams, Interface agencies [HLFPPT, Doctors For You, Entero Labs, Bhavya Health, Alert India, Eehul Foundation and Youth for Action] and Digital Solutions Companies [IPlit, Bajaj Finserve Health, Caare, ClinAlly mPower Health, Cloud Pathology, Driefcase Connect, EkaCare EMR, HODO Labzapp, MocDoc LMIS, Plus91 and Raxa] focusing on efforts to make ABDM Microsites a success.

More information on the 100 Microsites Project under ABDM is available here: https://abdm.gov.in/microsites

(With Inputs from PIB)