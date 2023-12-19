WHO classifies JN.1 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'
Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2023 21:58 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 21:40 IST
The World Health Organization on Tuesday classified the JN.1 coronavirus strain as a "variant of interest" but said it did not pose much threat to public health.
"Based on the available evidence, the additional global public health risk posed by JN.1 is currently evaluated as low," WHO said.
