No VIP treatment for anyone in hospitals, says Delhi health minister

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2023 21:41 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 21:41 IST
No VIP treatment for anyone in hospitals, says Delhi health minister
Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday inspected two hospitals and said no ''VIP treatment'' will be provided to anyone.

He conducted surprise inspections at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital and Dr Hedgewar Aarogya Sansthan in east Delhi, officials said.

During his inspection at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, Bharadwaj said he received ''complaints from some patients'' alleging that hospital staff, in the name of specific personnel, were ''bypassing the queue'' in seeking consultation with doctors, the minister's office said in a statement. This practice causes inconvenience to those waiting in line. In response, the health minister has promptly directed the hospital administration that ''no VIP treatment would be provided to anyone, in the name of hospital staff'', according to the statement.

He emphasised that a hospital staff, just like the general public, should wait in line for their turn to consult a doctor.

The health minister issued ''stern instructions'' to the hospital administration, saying ''strict action would be taken against the hospital management'' if such complaints arise in the future.

He emphasised the importance of equal access to healthcare services for all, whether ordinary citizens or working in the hospital administration.

At the Dr Hedgewar Aarogya Sansthan, a patient lodged a complaint with Bharadwaj alleging that a sanitation worker was ''taking money from people and breaking the queue, facilitating direct access to doctors for treatment''. The health minister instructed the hospital administration to conduct a ''comprehensive investigation''. He emphasised the need for heightened vigilance to ensure that such complaints do not arise in the future, maintaining the hospital's reputation for integrity and credibility.

