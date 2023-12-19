Left Menu

Bengal govt reviews COVID-19 situation

The COVID-19 situation in West Bengal is under control and the state is ready to combat any exigency, a senior official of the health department said on Tuesday.

The state health department on Tuesday held a review meeting of the COVID-19 situation here in less than 24 hours after the Centre urged the states to maintain a constant vigil following the detection of the first case of JN.1 variant in India.

The West Bengal Health Department, along with its counterparts from other states, will participate in a COVID-19 review meeting with the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, the official said.

''Not a single case of JN.1 variant has been reported from anywhere in West Bengal. However, we are ready with our infrastructure to face any situation,'' the official told PTI.

Isolation wards at Beleghata ID Hospital and MR Bangur Hospital are ready, he said.

''Mock drills have been conducted in both the hospitals following the instructions of the Ministry of Health. Review of the preparedness of the CCU, ICU beds, and medical-oxygen supply pipeline have also been done,'' he said.

On Monday, the Union Health Ministry sent a communication to states and Union territories, highlighting the need for maintaining a constant vigil over the COVID-19 situation after a recent surge in cases following the detection of the first case of the new JN.1 variant of the coronavirus.

