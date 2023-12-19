Uptick in respiratory illnesses: Punjab govt ready to tackle any exigency, says health minister

Amid reports of an upsurge in influenza-like illnesses or severe acute respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, in some states, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh on Tuesday said the state government is fully geared to effectively tackle any exigency.

The minister, who held a virtual meeting with all civil surgeons to review the medical infrastructure at state-run health facilities, said the Punjab government is prepared with the requisite bed capacity and ventilators in hospitals.

It has made adequate arrangements for PPE (personal protective equipment) kits, masks and testing kits to deal with the virus' spread.

Singh said all the health facilities in Punjab have sufficient doctors and medical staff. All the oxygen plants and emergency systems are active in all government hospitals.

The situation is under control and people need not panic, Singh said and urged the public to strictly adhere to the health and safety protocols, including frequently washing hands.

''People, especially those who are immunocompromised or have Covid symptoms such as cold or cough, should take extra care and avoid going outside until there is an urgency,'' he said in an official statement.

The health minister also appealed to the public to not get swayed by rumours.

