PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-12-2023 10:08 IST | Created: 20-12-2023 10:00 IST
292 fresh COVID-19 cases, three deaths in Kerala
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Kerala reported 292 fresh COVID-19 infections and three deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours, according to data on the Union Health Ministry website on Wednesday.

Of the 341 COVID infections reported nationwide till 8 am today, 292 were from Kerala taking the active cases in the state to 2,041, as per the Ministry website.

With the three deaths reported in the state, the total number of people who died due to COVID in Kerala since its outbreak three years ago reached 72,056.

The number of people who were cured, discharged or migrated in the last 24 hours after being diagnosed with the infection stood at 224.

With that, the total number of cases under this category rose to 68,37,203 till date.

On Tuesday, state Health Minister Veena George had said that despite the increase in COVID cases in Kerala, there was nothing to be concerned about as the state was well prepared to handle the virus infection.

The minister had also said that directions have been issued to provide special facilities for COVID patients and ensure availability of isolation wards, rooms, oxygen beds, ICU beds and ventilators in hospitals.

