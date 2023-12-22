Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-12-2023 21:38 IST | Created: 22-12-2023 21:38 IST
Telangana records nine new COVID-19 cases
Telangana reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Friday with Hyderabad accounting for eight of them while one was reported from Rangareddy.

The total number of cases under treatment/ isolation stood at 27, a Health department bulletin said.

Meanwhile, a 14-month-old boy and a two-month-old girl tested positive for COVID-19 at the state-run Niloufer Hospital here and they were in the isolation ward, a senior Health official said.

A total of 1,245 samples were tested on Friday and reports were pending for 68, it said.

Telangana on Thursday had reported six COVID-19 cases. No fresh fatalities due to the virus were reported on Friday, it said.

The case fatality rate was 0.49 per cent and the recovery rate was 99.51 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

