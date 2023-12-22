Rajasthan reports six new Covid cases, health dept forms team to prevent disease spread

Six new cases of Covid infection and one related death were reported in Rajasthan on Friday, the state medical and health department said.

One patient died in Dausa due to Covid infection on Friday, a statement issued here said.

According to the department, the fresh six cases took the active Covid caseload in the state to 10.

Three of these new cases were reported in Jaipur, and one each in Alwar, Dholpur and Jodhpur, it said.

The samples of 683 patients were taken for testing on Friday, the statement added. Meanwhile, a state-level team has been constituted for the prevention and control of Covid infection, amid a rise in cases across the country.

Shubhra Singh, Additional Chief Secretary of Medical and Health Department, issued an order to constitute a state-level team for Covid management, according to an official statement issued here on Friday.

Singh said the team is being formed in view of the rise in number of Covid infections in other states, including Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra.

Medical Education Commissioner Shivprasad Nakate has been appointed as the nodal officer of the 'State Covid Management Committee', the statement said.

This committee will carry out necessary activities in the state for the prevention and control of Covid infection, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)