Gaza death toll reaches 20,258 since Oct. 7- Palestinian health ministry
Updated: 23-12-2023 21:22 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 21:06 IST
The Palestinian health ministry issued a statement on Saturday saying at least 201 Palestinians have been killed and 368 others injured in Gaza over the past 24 hours.
Since Oct. 7, the total death toll of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks in the impoverished strip has reached 20,258 people, with 53,688 more injured, the statement added.
