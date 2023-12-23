Left Menu

More than 1,000 cases of child malnutrition in Thane district: officials

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-12-2023 01:57 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 23:21 IST
More than 1,000 cases of child malnutrition have been found in Thane district neighbouring Mumbai, officials said on Saturday.Every effort will be made to end malnourishment in the district within six months, Thane Zilla Parishad chief executive officer Manuj Jindal on Friday said after visiting the families of a few malnourished children in the district’s Shahapur taluka.

Presently there are 83 cases of `severe acute malnutrition' and 1,161 cases of `moderate acute malnutrition' in the district, the official release said.

To bring down the number of malnourished children, `Kuposhan Muktisathi Dattak-Palak Abhiyan' has been undertaken in the district, it said.

