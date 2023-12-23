Telangana records 12 new Covid cases

Telangana on Saturday logged 12 new COVID-19 cases with Hyderabad reporting the highest number of infections at nine, a health department bulletin said.

The remaining three cases were reported from Rangareddy, Sangareddy and Warangal districts. No fresh fatalities were reported in the state, it said.

The total number of cases under treatment or isolation stands at 38, according to the bulletin.

A total of 1,322 samples were tested on Saturday and reports of 30 of these are awaited.

On Friday, Telangana reported nine COVID-19 cases.

The case fatality rate in Telangana stands at 0.49 per cent and the recovery rate at 99.51 per cent, the bulletin said.

Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha held a high-level meeting here on Saturday to review COVID-19 preparedness, an official release said.

He directed health department officials to examine the performance of ventilators in various hospitals and arrange oxygen concentrators required for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, it said.

The minister also asked the officials to reoperationalise Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants that are currently not in use in various hospitals, it added.

Narasimha told the officials to acquire necessary machines, drugs and diagnostic equipment for the corona wards of various hospitals.

RT-PCR labs have been set up in 34 government hospitals and 84 private hospitals across the state, he said.

The officials told the minister that the RT-PCR labs have a daily testing capacity of 16,500 samples.

They informed the minister that 6,344 samples have been collected in the last two weeks from wards set up in various hospitals and their test results are awaited, the release said.

