Left Menu

Telangana records 12 new Covid cases

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-12-2023 23:41 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 23:41 IST
Telangana records 12 new Covid cases
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana on Saturday logged 12 new COVID-19 cases with Hyderabad reporting the highest number of infections at nine, a health department bulletin said.

The remaining three cases were reported from Rangareddy, Sangareddy and Warangal districts. No fresh fatalities were reported in the state, it said.

The total number of cases under treatment or isolation stands at 38, according to the bulletin.

A total of 1,322 samples were tested on Saturday and reports of 30 of these are awaited.

On Friday, Telangana reported nine COVID-19 cases.

The case fatality rate in Telangana stands at 0.49 per cent and the recovery rate at 99.51 per cent, the bulletin said.

Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha held a high-level meeting here on Saturday to review COVID-19 preparedness, an official release said.

He directed health department officials to examine the performance of ventilators in various hospitals and arrange oxygen concentrators required for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, it said.

The minister also asked the officials to reoperationalise Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants that are currently not in use in various hospitals, it added.

Narasimha told the officials to acquire necessary machines, drugs and diagnostic equipment for the corona wards of various hospitals.

RT-PCR labs have been set up in 34 government hospitals and 84 private hospitals across the state, he said.

The officials told the minister that the RT-PCR labs have a daily testing capacity of 16,500 samples.

They informed the minister that 6,344 samples have been collected in the last two weeks from wards set up in various hospitals and their test results are awaited, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

 United States
2
Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Jazz Pharmaceuticals' PTSD drug fails in mid-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
4
Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023