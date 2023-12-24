Left Menu

Second Covid-19 case reported in Odisha

Odisha logged one Covid-19 case in the past 24 hours, a health department official said on Sunday.So far two Covid-19 cases have been reported in the state.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-12-2023 14:19 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 14:07 IST
''So far two Covid-19 cases have been reported in the state. Both the patients are under home isolation and their health parameters are normal,'' director of public health Niranjan Mishra told PTI.

Samples of both the patients will be sent to the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) for genome sequencing to ascertain the presence of JN1 variant, he said.

On Saturday, the state health department had advised elderly persons and those with comorbidities to wear masks while going out and avoid visiting crowded places. India saw a single-day rise of 656 Covid infections while the active cases have increased to 3,742, according to Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

