At least 166 Palestinians killed in Gaza in past 24 hours - health ministry

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 24-12-2023 16:51 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 16:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
At least 166 Palestinians were killed in Gaza in the past 24 hours and 384 others injured, the Gaza health ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry said the latest figures raise the death toll to 20,424 Palestinians killed and 54,036 injured since Oct. 7.

