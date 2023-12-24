At least 166 Palestinians killed in Gaza in past 24 hours - health ministry
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 24-12-2023 16:51 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 16:39 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
At least 166 Palestinians were killed in Gaza in the past 24 hours and 384 others injured, the Gaza health ministry said on Sunday.
The ministry said the latest figures raise the death toll to 20,424 Palestinians killed and 54,036 injured since Oct. 7.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
