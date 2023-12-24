Left Menu

Citizens, tourism industry need not panic: Union Minister Shripad Naik on latest Covid wave

Union Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik on Sunday said citizens and the tourism industry need not worry about the latest wave of COVID-19, as the country has fought the disease in the past.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 24-12-2023 17:07 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 16:46 IST
Citizens, tourism industry need not panic: Union Minister Shripad Naik on latest Covid wave
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik on Sunday said citizens and the tourism industry need not worry about the latest wave of COVID-19, as the country has fought the disease in the past. The minister was speaking at the 'Sagar Manthan 2.0' event organised by the weekly magazine 'Panchjanya' in South Goa.

Asked if the country will witness another lockdown in case of an outbreak, Naik said, ''There is no need to panic. We can fight it even if it occurs again. We have fought it in the past.” According to the Union Health Ministry’s updated data on Sunday, the country saw a single-day rise of 656 COVID-19 infections while the active cases have increased to 3,742.

India reported 22 cases of the JN.1 Covid variant till December 21, of which 21 were traced in Goa and one in Kerala.

Naik said the Indian economy bounced back after the COVID-19 pandemic because of the progressive policies of the Central government.

The Centre’s policies have helped the tourism sector to go beyond its conventional areas and created new avenues for employment for locals, he said.

''The Centre’s policy regarding homestays has helped generate employment and has taken tourism away from the conventional spaces,'' the minister said.

The Goa tourism department is working on the concept of hospitality beyond beaches, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction since Dec 1

Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction sin...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
3
Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

 India
4
FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit volume growth in 2024

FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023